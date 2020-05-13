PM CARES Fund Trust Allocates Rs 3,100 Cr to Help Curb COVID-19

PM CARES Fund Trust allocated Rs 3,100 Crore for fight against COVID-19, the Prime Minister's Office announced on Wednesday, 13 May.

Out of Rs 3100 crores, a sum of approximately Rs 2000 crore will be earmarked for the purchase of ventilators, Rs 1,000 crores will be used for care of migrant labourers and Rs 100 crores will be given to support vaccine development, the PMO said.

The announcement by the PMO comes amid raging debate over the transparency of the funds and the use and allocation of them.

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi too had demended that the funds be made transparent and the funds be used for migrant labourers.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi had alleged that a “humongous” amount of money has been taken through donations and "Ceaser's wife cannot be above suspicion” and that “a pet PMO project has to be transparent."