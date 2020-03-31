PM-CARES Fund A ‘Self-Aggrandising’ Initiative: Ramachandra Guha

Terming the PM-CARES fundraising initiative as 'self-aggrandising', historian Ramachandra Guha has sought to know why a new fund has been created when a Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund already exists.

Retweeting a thread of tweets of Advocate Manoj, Guha wrote,“This is a very important thread. Why a new fund when a Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund already exists? And why the self-aggrandising name, PM-CARES? Must a colossal national tragedy also be (mis)used to enhance the cult of personality?"