COVID-19: 748 Active Cases in India, Says Health Ministry

There are 748 active COVID-19 cases so far in the country, out of which 67 are cured/discharged/migrated cases and 19 deaths, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday, 28 March.
The United States on Friday, 27 March, announced $174 million financial assistance to 64 countries including $2.9 million to India to help them fight the coronavirus pandemic, PTI reported.
The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an advisory to states and UTs on Friday to prevent an exodus of migrant and agricultural labourers, industrial workers, and unorganised sector workers during the nationwide lockdjavascript:void(0)own to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Snapshotclose
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the state government will provide meals to 325 schools, and feed over four lakh people starting Saturday
- The Ministry of Human Resource Development on Friday, said it has postponed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam
- First phase of Census 2021 and updation of National Population Register (NPR) postponed until further orders
- Nationwide lockdown to curb coronavirus was announced on Tuesday, beginning at midnight, 25 March, for 21 days
- The United States now has more than 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases
748 Active Cases, 19 Deaths in India: Health Ministry
There are 748 active COVID-19 cases so far in the country, out of which 67 are cured/discharged/migrated cases and 19 deaths, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday, 28 March.
COVID-19: 2 More Test Positive in Jammu and Kashmir
Two more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, Principal Secretary and government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said on Friday.
Coronavirus: Confirmed Cases Cross 1,00,000 in the US
The United States now has more than 100,000 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University showed on Friday, according to AFP.
There have been 100,717 cases including 1,544 deaths as of 6:00 pm Eastern time (3:30 am IST).
The biggest cluster by far is in New York, home to almost half the cases, overwhelming the hospital system.
US Announces Additional Financial Aid Worth $174 Million to 64 Countries, Including India
The United States on Friday, 27 March, announced $174 million financial assistance to 64 countries including $2.9 million to India to help them fight the coronavirus pandemic, PTI reported.
This is in addition to the $100 million aid announced by the US in February.
The newly announced assistance is part of a larger American global response package across multiple departments and agencies, including the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The funding is for 64 of the most at-risk countries facing the threat of the global pandemic.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)