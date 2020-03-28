COVID-19: 748 Active Cases in India, Says Health Ministry

There are 748 active COVID-19 cases so far in the country, out of which 67 are cured/discharged/migrated cases and 19 deaths, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday, 28 March.

The United States on Friday, 27 March, announced $174 million financial assistance to 64 countries including $2.9 million to India to help them fight the coronavirus pandemic, PTI reported.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an advisory to states and UTs on Friday to prevent an exodus of migrant and agricultural labourers, industrial workers, and unorganised sector workers during the nationwide lockdjavascript:void(0)own to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.