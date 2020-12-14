Plea to Declare Emergency ‘Unconstitutional’: SC Seeks Govt’s View

The plea states that Sarin and her husband were compelled to leave the country for the fear of being jailed, "in pursuance of unjustifiable and arbitrary detention orders issued against the Petitioner’s husband," Bar and Bench reported.

Sarin’s husband worked with precious gems and artefacts, all of which were confiscated and never returned. The petition claims that after he died, Sarin has been dealing with the consequences of the legal proceedings initiated against him during the Emergency, alleging that “on many occasions, there used to be knocks on her door (and) policemen and other officials used to enter her home and used to leave her alone only after she offered them leftover pieces of valuables in her home.[sic]”

The Emergency was declared minutes before the midnight of 25 June 1975 by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It was revoked after nearly two years, in March 1977.