Delhi Riots: Two Days After Bail, 3 Activists Finally Walk Free
On Thursday, a trial court had ordered for the immediate release of Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Asif Iqbal.
Student activists Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Asif Iqbal Tanha were released from Tihar Jail on Thursday, 17 June, two days after the Delhi High Court granted them bail in a case related to the Delhi riots.
Earlier, on Thursday, a trial court had ordered for their immediate release.
Despite the bail being granted by Delhi HC on Tuesday, their release was delayed as the police cited procedural hurdles, including verification of addresses and sureties.
The court on Thursday dismissed the applications filed by the Delhi Police seeking more time for the verification of the addresses and the sureties, before releasing the three accused held under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
Two Days of Struggle for Immediate Release Despite Bail
After not being released immediately on Tuesday despite the Delhi HC ordering so, the three activists had moved the trial court. However, the trial court, after hearing the case on Wednesday, had deferred passing the order, leading to the activists having to spend another night in prison.
The three activists then moved the Delhi HC on Thursday against the trial court deferring their release. The HC, however, asked them to wait for the trial court order.
“We're not going to monitor the process before the trial court. Let the matter be heard by the trial court at 12 pm. It is expected to hear the matter expeditiously and with promptitude,” the high court had said, as quoted by LiveLaw.
Why Was There a Delay in Releasing the Activists?
The three activists had moved the trial court on Tuesday seeking their immediate release following the HC order.
During the trial court hearing on Wednesday, the police claimed that their permanent addresses were in different states of Jharkhand, Assam, and Haryana, and they were in a “paucity of time to complete the verification.”
The activists’ lawyer advocate Adit S Pujari had argued that even if their permanent addresses were in other states which are their hometowns, the three accused primarily lived in Delhi in rented houses. Additionally, they were arrested in Delhi as mentioned in the arrest memo and the same was listed in the documents submitted to the police.
Additional Sessions Judge Ravinder Bedi then deferred the order to Thursday, 11 am, citing a “heavy board” of other bail applications, as reported by Bar and Bench.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.