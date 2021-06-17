Delhi Riots: Two Days After Bail, 3 Activists Finally Walk Free

Student activists Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Asif Iqbal Tanha were released from Tihar Jail on Thursday, 17 June, two days after the Delhi High Court granted them bail in a case related to the Delhi riots.

Earlier, on Thursday, a trial court had ordered for their immediate release.

Despite the bail being granted by Delhi HC on Tuesday, their release was delayed as the police cited procedural hurdles, including verification of addresses and sureties.