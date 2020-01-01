In Pics: Anti-CAA Solidarity on New Year’s Eve at Shaheen Bagh
Women usher in the new year protesting against CAA and NRC at Shaheen Bagh, in Delhi.
Thousands of people gathered at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh on New Year’s Eve for the eighteenth consecutive day to oppose the (Citizenship) Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Around two to three thousand people, led chiefly by women, gathered along the road in Shaheen Bagh, in the tarpaulin-shaded venue for the protest.

The protesters carried posters, placards and the tricolour at the demonstration, resounding ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ slogans.

Women usher in the new year protesting against CAA and NRC at Shaheen Bagh, in Delhi.
(Photo: Mukul Bhandari/The Quint)
Undeterred by the cold, some women brought their children along to the protest site.
(Photo: Mukul Bhandari/The Quint)
Protesters hold a candle-light demonstration at Shaheen Bagh.&nbsp;
(Photo: Mukul Bhandari/The Quint)
Protesters carry anti-CAA placards at Shaheen Bagh.
(Photo: Mukul Bhandari/The Quint)
People celebrate the new year with slogans of ‘Azaadi’ at Shaheen Bagh.
(Photo: Mukul Bhandari/The Quint)
Scores of women have been camping at Shaheen Bagh to protest the CAA and NRC.
(Photo: Mukul Bhandari/The Quint)
A protester holds an anti-CAA placard at Shaheen Bagh.
(Photo: Mukul Bhandari/The Quint)
A protester holds an anti-CAA placard at Shaheen Bagh.
(Photo: Mukul Bhandari/The Quint)
People from all walks of life joined the anti-CAA demonstration at Shaheen Bagh.
(Photo: Mukul Bhandari/The Quint)
Protesters hold a mobile-torch demonstration at Shaheen Bagh.&nbsp;
(Photo: Mukul Bhandari/The Quint)
Women protesters at Shaheen Bagh, which has emerged as the hub of resistance.
(Photo: Mukul Bhandari/The Quint)
A boy showcases an anti-CAA placard at Shaheen Bagh.
(Photo: Mukul Bhandari/The Quint)
People display anti-CAA and NRC placards at Shaheen Bagh.
(Photo: Mukul Bhandari/The Quint)
Scores of protesters took part in the protest amid the biting cold.
(Photo: Mukul Bhandari/The Quint)
A protester holds an anti-CAA placard at Shaheen Bagh.
(Photo: Mukul Bhandari/The Quint)

