In Pics: Anti-CAA Solidarity on New Year’s Eve at Shaheen Bagh

Thousands of people gathered at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh on New Year’s Eve for the eighteenth consecutive day to oppose the (Citizenship) Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Around two to three thousand people, led chiefly by women, gathered along the road in Shaheen Bagh, in the tarpaulin-shaded venue for the protest.

The protesters carried posters, placards and the tricolour at the demonstration, resounding ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ slogans.