Photos: PM Modi Commissions India's 1st Indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant

Here is a glimpse of the warship and its commissioning ceremony, which took place in Kerala's Kochi.

The Quint
Published
India
3 min read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 2 September, commissioned the country's first-ever indigenous aircraft carrier, the INS Vikrant. Here is a glimpse of the warship and its commissioning ceremony, which took place at the Cochin Shipyard in Kerala's Kochi on Friday.

You can read more about INS Vikrant here.

