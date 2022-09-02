ADVERTISEMENT
Photos: PM Modi Commissions India's 1st Indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant
Here is a glimpse of the warship and its commissioning ceremony, which took place in Kerala's Kochi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 2 September, commissioned the country's first-ever indigenous aircraft carrier, the INS Vikrant. Here is a glimpse of the warship and its commissioning ceremony, which took place at the Cochin Shipyard in Kerala's Kochi on Friday.
You can read more about INS Vikrant here.
