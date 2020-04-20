Photojournalist Booked Under UAPA for ‘Anti-National’ Posts in J&K

“Since there was a lockdown and I didn’t have a curfew pass, I told them that I cannot come immediately,” she said, adding that she was still pressured to go.

Zahra then reportedly approached senior journalists for help. She said that she did not receive any more calls from the police after that but saw social media posts about the charges against her.

“The police didn’t call me directly to inform me about the FIR. I came to know about it from my colleagues,” she told Scroll.in.

(With inputs from Deccan Herald and Scroll.in)