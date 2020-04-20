Photojournalist Booked Under UAPA for ‘Anti-National’ Posts in J&K
Masrat Zahra, a photojournalist from Jammu and Kashmir was charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act on Saturday, 18 April, for allegedly uploading posts that glorify “anti-national activities” on social media.
She has been booked for her Facebook posts that glorify militants, Superintendent of Police (SP) Cyber Cell Kashmir, Tahir Ashraf told Deccan Herald. “Her posts are a threat to law and order and spread misinformation,” he said.
To remove the ‘terrorist’ label, the organisation or individual has to appeal to a government-appointed review committee instead of a court. The individual can challenge the review committee's decision in court.
“Since there was a lockdown and I didn’t have a curfew pass, I told them that I cannot come immediately,” she said, adding that she was still pressured to go.
Zahra then reportedly approached senior journalists for help. She said that she did not receive any more calls from the police after that but saw social media posts about the charges against her.
“The police didn’t call me directly to inform me about the FIR. I came to know about it from my colleagues,” she told Scroll.in.
(With inputs from Deccan Herald and Scroll.in)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)