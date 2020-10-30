Phase 1 of Malabar 2020 From 3-6 November, Phase 2 in Mid-November

The Indian Navy will reportedly be led by Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsyayan who will participate with destroyer Ranvijay, frigate Shivalik, Off-Shore Patrol Vessel Sukanya, Fleet Support Ship Shakti and submarine Sindhuraj. Meanwhile, ANI reported that Hawk, P-8I, Dornier aircraft and helicopters will also take part from Indian side.

Warship USS John S. McCain of the United States Navy and frigate HMAS Ballarat of the Royal Australian Navy will also be participating in the Malabar exercise alongside the Indian and Japanese navies.