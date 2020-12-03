Pfizer Engaging With Indian Govt to Potentially Roll Out Vaccine

As the UK becomes the first country to give emergency approval to the US-based firm Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine, the company has expressed its commitment to engage with the Indian government regarding its launch in the country, Times of India reported.

In an interview with TOI, Pfizer spokeswoman Roma Nair said that, “We are committed to advance our dialogue with the Indian government. We are working with governments across the world to understand the infrastructure requirements of each country and we have, and logistics plans in place. We are confident the rollout can be managed.”

Experts say that the vaccine can be a challenge for India as it requires storage at -70 degrees.

NK Ganguly, the former director general of Indian Council of Medical Research has also informed that the launch of the vaccine “looks unfeasible” and “India has not booked or created the infrastructure for ultra-cold storage and distribution of the vaccine.”