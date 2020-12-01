Pfizer-BioNTech Apply for EU Emergency Vaccine Authorisation

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech on Tuesday, 1 December, informed that they have applied to the European drugs regulator for conditional authorisation of their COVID-19 vaccine, following similar steps in the United States and Britain, according to Reuters.

The companies had applied in the United States for approval on 20 November.

United States’ Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech, according to Reuters, reported final trial results on 18 November that showed that their vaccine candidate was 95% effective in preventing COVID-19. No major safety concerns were also reported, according to Reuters.



The European filing completes what was referred to as the rolling review process, according to Reuters.

The US-German partners had reported the data from their clinical trials to the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), reported Reuters, citing the British government.