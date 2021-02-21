Petrol Rates See Kaafi Real Spike, No Point Crying Over Spilt Milk

When the Modi government came to power for the first time in June 2014, the price of crude oil was $ 93 per barrel in the global market and so petrol was Rs 71/litre and diesel close to Rs 57/litre.

But seven years later, the price of crude oil has gradually reduced by $ 30 to $ 63 per barrel, yet India has been seeing a continuous rise in the price of petrol/diesel.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Nana Patole on Thursday, 18 February, took a swipe at actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar for not taking a stand on the issue of petrol prices crossing Rs 100 in some places, even though they had tweeted about rise in fuel prices during the UPA government.

The Congress leader, according to PTI, urged the actors to protest the Central government’s “anti-national policy” just as they had done during Manmohan Singh’s tenure, and also said: “If they do not take a stand now on the injustice meted out by the Modi government, we will not let any films [screening] or shootings of Amitabh Bachchan or Akshay Kumar in Maharashtra.”

So all in all, maybe it’s a good thing that your child is speaking up about rising petrol prices. Even if it’s over spilt milk.

(Kaafi Real is a series of cartoons on The Quint. You can check out all our other Kaafi Real cartoons here.)