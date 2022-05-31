Petrol Pumps Across 24 States Demand Revised Commission, Refuse to Buy From OMCs

It also added that dealers were facing rising expenditures.

"Evaporation losses have increased proportionately. Also, the overhead expenses like bank charges, electricity bills, salaries etc have increased manifold during the last five years. Our constant demand to revise dealer commission has been overlooked by the OMCs. By doing so OMCs are making its own network financially unviable," the statement said.

Petrol pumps currently receive a commission of around Rs 2.90 per litre for petrol and Rs 1.85 per litre for diesel.

The associations said that even though commissions were hiked by around Re 1 per litre in 2017, the OMCs retained 40 paise of the total amount in the name of license fee.