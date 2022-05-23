Centre Cuts Excise Duty on Fuel: Which States Have Slashed VAT?

The Union government on 21 May reduced the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and diesel by Rs 6 per litre, announced Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The measure comes as a relief, amid rising inflation – spike in prices of not just fuel but also vegetables, food grains, cooking oil, and a host of essential commodities.

Following this, state governments, too, have reduced the Value Added tax (VAT) – a key component in fixing prices of petrol and diesel. Which states have decided to reduce VAT? Why have some states decided against this?

Here's all you need to know.