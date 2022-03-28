Fuel Prices See 6th Hike in a Week; Petrol Up by 30 Paise; Diesel by 35 Paise

Fuel prices saw another hike on Monday, 28 March. The price of petrol was hiked by 30 paise a litre and diesel by 35 paise. This was the sixth hike in fuel prices in the last week (since March 22), following a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision.

In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices stand at Rs 99.41 per litre and Rs 90.77 per litre respectively. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices per litre are Rs 114.19 and Rs 98.50, up by 31 paise and 37 paise, respectively.