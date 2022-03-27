Petrol and Diesel Prices Increased Again, Fifth Time in Last Six Days

Fuel prices saw another hike on Sunday, 27 March. The price of petrol was hiked by 50 paise a litre and diesel by 55 paise. This was the fifth hike in fuel prices in the last six days (since March 22), following a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had recently linked this surge to the ongoing war in Ukraine and the disruptions it has caused in the supply chain of of fuel.

"Even in 1951, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru could say that Korean war can affect Indian inflation. I’ll have to say, war anywhere can affect us. Today in a globally-connected world, it will affect definitely," she said.

In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices stand at Rs 99.11 per litre and Rs 90.42 per litre respectively.