Petrol and Diesel Prices Increased Again, Fifth Time in Last Six Days

This was the fifth hike in the last six days, following a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision.
Fuel prices saw another hike on Sunday, 27 March. The price of petrol was hiked by 50 paise a litre and diesel by 55 paise. This was the fifth hike in fuel prices in the last six days (since March 22), following a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had recently linked this surge to the ongoing war in Ukraine and the disruptions it has caused in the supply chain of of fuel.
"Even in 1951, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru could say that Korean war can affect Indian inflation. I’ll have to say, war anywhere can affect us. Today in a globally-connected world, it will affect definitely," she said.
In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices stand at Rs 99.11 per litre and Rs 90.42 per litre respectively.
Several leaders from the Opposition parties have criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government for hiking fuel and LPG prices in the country less than two weeks after the election results were announced for five states.
A jump in prices following elections is not an unusual occurrence, but has become more of an established pattern in the country.
Click here to see how the fuel rates fluctuated in the months before and after the last three state Assembly elections.
