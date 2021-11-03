Petrol & Diesel To Get Cheaper, Excise Duty To Be Cut by Rs 5 & 10 Respectively

Daily commuters can heave a sigh of relief as the Government of India announced on Wednesday, 3 November, that excise duty levied on petrol and diesel will be reduced by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively from Thursday, 4 November, on the eve of Diwali.

As per government sources quoted by news agency ANI, “The reduction in excise duty on diesel will be double that of petrol and will come as a boost to the farmers during the upcoming Rabi season. States are urged to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.”