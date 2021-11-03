Petrol & Diesel To Get Cheaper, Excise Duty To Be Cut by Rs 5 & 10 Respectively
The pump price of petrol in Delhi had increased by 35 paise per litre to jump to Rs 109.69 on 1 November.
Daily commuters can heave a sigh of relief as the Government of India announced on Wednesday, 3 November, that excise duty levied on petrol and diesel will be reduced by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively from Thursday, 4 November, on the eve of Diwali.
As per government sources quoted by news agency ANI, “The reduction in excise duty on diesel will be double that of petrol and will come as a boost to the farmers during the upcoming Rabi season. States are urged to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.”
It may be noted that while Wednesday saw no increase in prices of petrol and diesel, they had seen an increase on Tuesday, 2 November, the seventh consecutive day of the same, as global oil prices failed to relent and continued to remain firm. Diesel prices have increased on 30 out of the last 39 days.
Accordingly, the pump price of petrol in Delhi increased by 35 paise per litre to jump to Rs 110.04 a litre, while diesel prices remained at Monday's level of Rs 98.42 a litre, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.
In the financial capital of Mumbai, petrol prices had increased to Rs 115.84 per litre while diesel stood at Rs 106.63 a litre, the highest among all metros.
Meanwhile, in Bihar, there will be a further reduction of state VAT by Rs 1.30 on petrol and Rs 1.90 Rs on diesel apart from the Rs 5 and Rs 10 reduction on excise duty.
The Ministry of Finance, while making the announcement, also said in a press release, "The Indian farmers have, through their hard work, kept the economic growth momentum going even during the lockdown phase and the massive reduction in excise on diesel will come as a boost to the farmers during the upcoming Rabi season."
Further, acknowledging the recent rise in crude oil prices globally, the Finance Ministry explained, "Consequently, domestic prices of petrol and diesel had increased in recent weeks exerting inflationary pressure. The world has also seen shortages and increased prices of all forms of energy."
What Will the Price Come To Now in Metros?
Delhi
After the slash in excise duty, the price for petrol in Delhi will come down to Rs 105 per litre, while the price for diesel will come down to Rs 88 per litre.
Mumbai
While, in Mumbai, the price for petrol will come down to around Rs 110 per litre, while the price for diesel will come down to around Rs 96 per litre.
Kolkata
In Kolkata, the price for petrol will come down to around Rs 105 per litre, while the price for diesel will come down to around Rs 91 per litre.
Bangalore
Meanwhile, in India's own 'silicon valley', the price will come to approx Rs 108 per litre, while the price for diesel will hover around Rs 94 per litre.
Hyderabad
In Hyderabad, the price for petrol will come down to around Rs 109 per litre, while the price for diesel will come down to around Rs 97 per litre.
"Driven by the enterprising ability of India’s aspirational population, the Indian economy has witnessed a remarkable turnaround post the COVID-19 induced slowdown. All sectors of the economy – be it manufacturing, services or agriculture – are experiencing significant upward economic activity."Ministry of Finance, in a press release.
Ahmedabad
In Ahmedabad, the price for petrol will come down to around Rs 101 per litre, while the price for diesel will come down to around Rs 106 per litre.
Pune
In Pune, the price for petrol will come down to around Rs 110 per litre, while the price for diesel will come down to around Rs 94 per litre.
