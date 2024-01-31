Petrol Diesel Prices Today: Check the City-wise Price Per Liter As On 31 January

Diesel Rates In India are revised at 06:00 AM every day. This is done to make sure that even a minute’s variation in global oil prices can be transmitted to the fuel users and dealers. The price of fuel includes Excise Duty, Value Added Tax (VAT), and dealer commission. VAT varies from state to state. After adding Excise duty, dealer commission, and VAT, the retail selling price of petrol nearly doubled. Various factors impact the price of the fuel. These include the rupee to US dollar exchange rate, the cost of crude oil, global cues, demand for fuel, and so on. When international crude oil prices gain, prices in India move higher.

The petrol rates in India are also revised at 6 AM so that every minute’s variation in global oil prices is transmitted to the fuel users and dealers.