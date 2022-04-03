Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked by 80 Paise Again; Rates Up by Rs 8/Litre in 13 Days
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.41 per litre as against Rs 102.61 previously.
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked again by 80 paise a litre each on Sunday, 3 April, news agency PTI reported.
This takes the total increase in rates in the last 13 days to Rs 8 per litre.
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.41 per litre as against Rs 102.61 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 93.87 per litre to Rs 94.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.
Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state, depending upon the local tax rates.
This is the eleventh hike in fuel prices in the past 12 days (since 22 March), following a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision.
Protests Against Price Hike
Congress MPs, led by Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, 31 March, staged a protest outside Parliament against the rising prices of fuel and demanded its rollback.
The Congress party had announced on 26 March that it would launch 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan,' a three-phase nation-wide protest against the escalating rise in fuel prices between 31 March and 7 April.
Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had recently linked this surge to the ongoing war in Ukraine and the disruptions it has caused in the supply chain of fuel.
"Even in 1951, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru could say that Korean war can affect Indian inflation. I'll have to say, war anywhere can affect us. Today in a globally connected world, it will affect definitely," she had said.
