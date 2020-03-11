Petrol Prices Slashed by Rs 2.69, Diesel By Rs 2.33 in Delhi

Delhi residents woke up to post-Holi festive cheer on Wednesday, 11 March, as petrol prices in the national capital fell Rs 2.69 to Rs 70.29 and diesel prices reduced by Rs 2.33 at Rs 63.01.

On Tuesday, petrol was selling at Rs 72.98, whereas diesel cost Rs 65.34.

Petrol prices slipped below the Rs 71 mark for the first time in eight months on Monday, as India looks set to reap a windfall from a price war among oil producers leading to international crude prices crashing by their biggest margin since the 1991 Gulf war.