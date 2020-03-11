Petrol Prices Slashed by Rs 2.69, Diesel By Rs 2.33 in Delhi
The price for petrol was slashed by Rs 2.69, while the prices of diesel was reduced by Rs 2.33 on Wednesday, 11 March. Image used for representation purposes only.&nbsp;
The price for petrol was slashed by Rs 2.69, while the prices of diesel was reduced by Rs 2.33 on Wednesday, 11 March. Image used for representation purposes only. (Photo: iStock)

Petrol Prices Slashed by Rs 2.69, Diesel By Rs 2.33 in Delhi

The Quint
India

Delhi residents woke up to post-Holi festive cheer on Wednesday, 11 March, as petrol prices in the national capital fell Rs 2.69 to Rs 70.29 and diesel prices reduced by Rs 2.33 at Rs 63.01.

On Tuesday, petrol was selling at Rs 72.98, whereas diesel cost Rs 65.34.

Petrol prices slipped below the Rs 71 mark for the first time in eight months on Monday, as India looks set to reap a windfall from a price war among oil producers leading to international crude prices crashing by their biggest margin since the 1991 Gulf war.

Brent futures plummeted to about USD 31 a barrel on Monday as Goldman Sachs warned prices could drop to near USD 20.

For India, which imports over 84 percent of its oil needs, the slump would lead to lower import bill and a cut in retail prices but will harm already stressed upstream firms such as ONGC. Lower oil prices will also help economy from its 11-year low growth rate by way of reducing input cost for a lot of sectors.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...