N Ram, Prashant Bhushan, Arun Shourie Challenge Contempt Act In SC

It also argues that this limb of the definition of criminal contempt violates the right to freedom of speech as "by criminialising criticism of the court in sweeping and absolute terms, the impugned sub-section raises a prior restraint on speech on matters of public and political importance".

Judgments of the Supreme Court have confirmed that prior restraints on free speech (which are forbidden under the common law system followed in the UK and US) are not permissible under the Indian Constitution, except when it comes to statements that could prejudice an actual case.

In July, the Supreme Court had initiated contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan and Twitter India for tweets on 27 and 29 June. In addition to the Harley Davidson one, the other tweet suggested that the four previous Chief Justices of India each played a role in ‘destroying democracy’ in the country in the last six years.

Thereafter, as many as 131 personalities, which include former judges, government servants, authors and journalists have opposed the court's actions and have asked for the proceedings against Bhushan to be dropped, including several former judges of the Supreme Court.

The next hearing regarding this new contempt case is scheduled for 5 August, while the 2009 contempt case is set to be heard by the same bench of Justices Arun Mishra, Krishna Murari and BR Gavai on 4 August.

The other two petitioner, N Ram and Arun Shourie, have also been on the receiving end of contempt cases in the past.