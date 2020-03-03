A Blank Cheque to Govt: Justice Srikrishna on Data Protection Bill

A Bill which, if passed and made law, can have serious cascading effects on how India deals with data privacy has drawn criticism from a former Supreme Court judge who had a direct role to play in its initial draft.

The Personal Data Protection Bill, currently under scrutiny of a Joint Parliamentary Committee, has provisions that allow the State to have access to citizens’ personal data.

Justice (Retd) B N Srikrishna, a renowned jurist who chaired the expert committee that submitted a report and draft of the Personal Data Protection Bill to the government, said his “fundamental problem” with the current version of the Bill is whether “it is sufficient” for the State to have unfettered access to personal data of individuals in the name of security and sovereignty.

“If the State says, ‘In the interest of sovereignty of State I want to access all your personal data,’ is that sufficient? Is the law intended for that purpose?” Justice Srikrishna asked at a panel discussion on the Personal Data Protection Bill organised by Software Freedom Law Centre, India.