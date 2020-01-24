Periyar Statue Vandalised Amid Protests Against Rajini’s Remark
A Periyar statue was found vandalised at Kaliyapattai village in Chengelpet district of Tamil Nadu on Friday.
Residents were shocked to find the statue's right hand broken and face damaged. The damaged parts have been covered with a cloth for now.
Police are investigating the matter.
This incident comes amid protests across the state condemning actor Rajinikanth for his comments, which allegedly tarnish the image of the Dravidian icon Periyar.
The Controversy
The actor had refused to apologise to protesters and said, “There is a debate on an issue I spoke on and which happened in 1971. I didn’t speak on something that didn’t happen. I’ve only spoken on what was reported. Sorry, I won’t apologise.”
On 14 January, while speaking at an event held to mark the 50th anniversary of Tughlaq magazine, Rajinikanth said that in 1971 in Salem, Periyar took out a rally in which undressed images of Lord Sri Ramachandramoorthy and Sita with a garland of sandals featured and no news outlet published it.
‘State Needs to Find These Anti-Social Elements’
Vaiko, Chief of MDMK, called for an immediate arrest of the “hooligans who are behind the atrocious act.”
Meanwhile, VCK’s Thirumavalavan said that the state government needs to step in and find out who these anti-social elements are.
KS Alagiri, President of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, equated the social reformer to Mahatma Gandhi.
“Now, Rajinikanth took the issue in hand and it's wrong. I don’t know whether he is doing it intentionally or innocently. Till now, I don't have any such doubts; if he is being operated by some people, it is sad,” he said.
In the past few days, several ministers have demanded the actor’s apology. O Panneerselvam, Deputy Chief Minister, criticised the actor’s statement saying, “It is because of Periyar that people like me have reached the place where we are today. Thoughts of Periyar should be kept at the highest pedestal and respected.”
Opposition leader MK Stalin condemned the actor’s statement and said that he should think before speaking about Periyar.
