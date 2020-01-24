Periyar Statue Vandalised Amid Protests Against Rajini’s Remark

The actor had refused to apologise to protesters and said, “There is a debate on an issue I spoke on and which happened in 1971. I didn’t speak on something that didn’t happen. I’ve only spoken on what was reported. Sorry, I won’t apologise.”

On 14 January, while speaking at an event held to mark the 50th anniversary of Tughlaq magazine, Rajinikanth said that in 1971 in Salem, Periyar took out a rally in which undressed images of Lord Sri Ramachandramoorthy and Sita with a garland of sandals featured and no news outlet published it.