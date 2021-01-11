51 People Sick, One Dead After Drinking Mixed Toddy in Telangana
The police have launched an inquiry into the incident under the Excise Act and have sent samples of toddy to a lab.
Fifty-one people from villages across Vikarabad district, Telangana, were admitted in a district hospital after consuming adulterated ‘toddy’, also known as palm wine, on Saturday, 9 January, morning.
They showed symptoms of giddiness, fever and shivering for which they were admitted to Vikarabad government hospital, where they are being administered treatment for their ill health.
Vikarabad MLA Anand, who is also a doctor, met with a few patients and has asked district authorities to set up medical camps in the villages.
Three people have been moved to Mahaveer private hospital and have been kept under observation. A 55-year-old man, Krishna Reddy from Pulimarhidi village, passed away on Saturday morning according to Vikarabad SP M Narayana who said the fatalities may increase.
He added that the reports show that the reason for the sickness was the consumption of ‘mixed toddy’. This was supplied from Chittigidda village in Nawabpet Mandal.
Since people from over 6-7 villages have gotten sick, the issue has been highlighted. The police have launched an inquiry into the incident under the Excise Act and have inspected the toddy manufacturing unit. Samples of the toddy have been sent to labs to ascertain the extent of adulteration.
