51 People Sick, One Dead After Drinking Mixed Toddy in Telangana

Fifty-one people from villages across Vikarabad district, Telangana, were admitted in a district hospital after consuming adulterated ‘toddy’, also known as palm wine, on Saturday, 9 January, morning.

They showed symptoms of giddiness, fever and shivering for which they were admitted to Vikarabad government hospital, where they are being administered treatment for their ill health.

Vikarabad MLA Anand, who is also a doctor, met with a few patients and has asked district authorities to set up medical camps in the villages.