‘People of Rajasthan Paying for Discord Within Cong’: BJP’s Raje

Amid the political crisis in Rajasthan, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, on Saturday, 18 July, said that it is “unfortunate” that the people of the state are paying for the “discord” within the Congress.

“There is no point trying to drag the BJP and the BJP leaders’ names through the mud! It is the interest of our people that must remain paramount,” she said, while listing out the problems faced by the state, including the COVID-19 outbreak, locust attacks, crimes against women and electricity issues.