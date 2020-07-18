‘People of Rajasthan Paying for Discord Within Cong’: BJP’s Raje
Vasundhara Raje said, “There is no point trying to drag the BJP and the BJP leaders names through the mud.”
Amid the political crisis in Rajasthan, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, on Saturday, 18 July, said that it is “unfortunate” that the people of the state are paying for the “discord” within the Congress.
“There is no point trying to drag the BJP and the BJP leaders’ names through the mud! It is the interest of our people that must remain paramount,” she said, while listing out the problems faced by the state, including the COVID-19 outbreak, locust attacks, crimes against women and electricity issues.
Hitting back at the Congress over the Rajasthan political crisis, the BJP, had earlier, on Saturday, demanded a CBI probe into illegalities involving alleged phone-tapping in the state.
This came after two FIRs were filed by the Rajasthan Police over a purported audio clip pertaining to a conspiracy to destabilise the Rajasthan government.
"Was phone-tapping done in Rajasthan, and if so, did the state government follow the standard procedure," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra asked on Saturday, on the audio clips invoked by the Congress to bolster their claim about a conspiracy to topple the government.
"Is there an emergency situation in Rajasthan? Are all political parties being targeted this way?," he added.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan High Court has adjourned the hearing on the petition filed by Sachin Pilot camp till Monday, 20 July. The Speaker has been directed not to take any decision on the disqualification notices till 5 pm on 21 July.
