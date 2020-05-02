Eighteen people were found travelling in a concrete mixer truck near Ujjain-Indore border on Saturday, 2 May. These people are migrant labourers who were travelling from Maharashtra to Lucknow amidst the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.Speaking to The Quint, Deputy Superintend of Police (DSP) Umakant Chaudhary said, “While the police were checking all the vehicles at a check post, they found these 18 people inside the concrete mixer. All of them have been shifted to a quarantine facility nearby and the vehicle that they were travelling in has been sent to a police station.”Chaudhary also added that an FIR has been registered under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.Migrant Women ‘Bleed’ In Unhygienic Conditions & It’s DisastrousThis comes two days after, the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed stranded labourers, students, and tourists to return home amid the nationwide lockdown. In a fresh set of guidelines issued on 29 April, the MHA said that these stranded people could go back home after being screened – at the origin of travel to the place of travel.The MHA has also emphasised that the moving persons would be screened and those found asymptomatic would be allowed to proceed.(With inputs from ANI) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)