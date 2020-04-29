MHA Allows Inter-State Movement of Stranded Migrants, Students

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday, 29 April, allowed movement of migrant workers, tourists, students etc, stranded at various places across the country but under certain conditions.

The order states that the stranded persons will be allowed to move within all states/UTs which have designated nodal authorities and developed standard protocols for receiving and sending such persons.

Further, it said that in case a group of stranded persons wishes to move between one state/UT and another state/UT, “the sending and receiving states may consult each other and mutually agree to the movement by road.”