67 Detained For Entering Nagaland Without ILP Released: Police

Over 60 people from Assam who were detained by the Nagaland police for trying to enter Dimapur without "proper documents" have been released, police said on Monday, 2 March.

“Protestors had blocked NH-39 near an inter-state check gate at Bokajan in Karbi Anglong district of Assam on Sunday noon demanding the release of the 67 people who were detained for trying to visit the commercial hub of the northeastern state without Inner Line Permits (ILP),” they said.