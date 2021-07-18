22 Die in Mumbai Amid Heavy Rain; PMO Announces Compensation

At least 22 people died in different incidents of wall collapse in Mumbai's Chembur and Vikhroli areas as heavy rains lashed the city on Sunday, 18 July.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on the loss of lives and hoped for a speedy recovery of the injured people. Further, the Prime Minister's Office tweeted that the families of those who died would be given a sum of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF and Rs 50,000 would be given to those who were left injured.