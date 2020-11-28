Vaccine Trial Participant Demands 5 Crore in Compensation from SII

A 40-year-old man from Tamil Nadu, who was a participant in Serum Institute’s Covidshield trials has sent a legal notice to the Pune-based company for suffering adverse effects as a result of their vaccine, Economic Times reported.

He was a part of phase three trials that were being conducted at Shri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai.

Developed by AstraZeneca internationally, the vaccine is being manufactured by India’s largest vaccine manufacturer in the country.

The notice states that the participants suffered serious side-effects after being vaccinated, and no public disclosure was made for this. The participant has demanded Rs 5 crore in compensation.

This comes at a time when the Serum Institute immediately halted its trials once an adverse effect was reported in the UK, and a regulatory clearance was sought before continuing the work.

The legal notice sent on 21 November by advocate R Rajaram is still awaiting a response from the vaccine manufacturer, and a writ petition is likely in court next week.