‘As Part of Gaganyaan, First Unmanned Mission This December’: ISRO

In this regard, the ISRO has initiated a full-fledged astronaut training facility in close proximity to Bengaluru for meeting its future requirements.

The space agency is also in talks with NASA, and other space agencies and industries on how it can collaborate on human space flight and learn from their experience.

The Gaganyaan will also assist in ISRO's long-term goal of interplanetary mission.

"Interplanetary mission is also on the agenda in the long-term," the ISRO Chief said.

On Gaganyaan mission, Sivan said the space agency has already developed and demonstrated key technologies such as having an operational launcher with 10-tonne payload capability to lower orbit, demonstration of mission design and management, and recovery system like space-qualified parachutes.