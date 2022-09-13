Parliamentary Panel Recommends Audit of COVID-19 Deaths 'Due to Oxygen Shortage'

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health, in its 137th report presented to Rajya Sabha on Monday, 12 September, recommended a government audit of "deaths due to oxygen shortage," especially during the COVID-19 second wave.

"The ministry must meticulously examine the oxygen-stricken COVID-19 deaths and ensure that proper compensation is accorded to the families of the victims," the panel said, calling the ministry's denial of deaths related to oxygen shortage "unfortunate."

The committee also said that several lives could have been saved during the second wave if containment strategies were implemented on time.

The panel noted that the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases had put severe pressure on the health infrastructure leading to several instances of families desperately pleading for oxygen and waiting in queues for cylinders.