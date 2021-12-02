Parliament: LS to Discuss COVID-19, RS Adjourned Amid Uproar Over MPs Suspension

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon amid opposition leaders vehement protests against the suspension of 12 MPs for the remainder of the Winter Session.

The Lok Sabha is scheduled to hold a discussion on the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, 2 December under Rule 193. Discussions under this rule do not involve the introduction of a formal motion before the House. Hence, no voting takes place after discussion on the matters considered under this rule.

At the end of the second day of Winter Session, both Houses were adjourned as opposition leaders continued their condemnation of the suspension notice.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were earlier adjourned several times amid the uproar.