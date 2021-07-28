ADVERTISEMENT
Monsoon Session: Rahul Gandhi, Oppn MPs Meet in Parliament to Discuss Strategy

Catch all the live updates from the Monsoon Session of Parliament here.

With a deadlock in Parliament continuing since the commencement of the Monsoon Session, several leaders of Opposition parties held a meeting at the Parliament premises on Wednesday, 28 July, to chalk out the future course of action.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also present at the meeting.

Both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned several times on Tuesday amid ruckus by MPs to demand a discussion on the alleged snooping allegations against the Centre using the Pegasus spyware.

  • PM Narendra Modi attacked the Congress on Tuesday for not allowing the Parliament to function

  • The Parliament passed the Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021 on Tuesday

  • Seven Opposition parties, except the Congress, have sought time from President Ram Nath Kovind, to seek his intervention "to uphold the dignity of the parliamentary procedures"

11:47 AM , 28 Jul

Rajys Sabha Adjourned Till 12 PM

11:46 AM , 28 Jul

Rahul Gandhi Demands Discussion Over Pegasus, Farmers' Issues

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, while speaking to the media outside the Parliament, said that there should be a discussion on issues like Pegasus reports and inflation.

"We don’t want to compromise on the issues of inflation, Pegasus, and farmers' issues. We want discussion in the House," he said, as quoted by ANI.

11:44 AM , 28 Jul

Oppn to Submit Adjournment Motion Over Pegasus in LS

Opposition leaders including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will submit an adjournment motion notices in the Lok Sabha today for a discussion on the 'Pegasus Project' reports.

11:43 AM , 28 Jul

PM Modi, HM Shah Meet Parliamentary Affairs Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi held a meeting at the PM's office in the Parliament, ANI reported.

Published: 28 Jul 2021, 11:26 AM IST

