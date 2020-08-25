Monsoon Session of Parliament to Begin From 14 September: Reports
The upcoming Monsoon Session will see Parliament gathering for the first time after the lockdown.
The Monsoon session of Parliament is likely to begin from 14 September and conclude on 1 October.
The decision was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, reported ANI.
According to the Cabinet Committee, there will be 18 sittings in each of the two Houses, that would conduct their proceedings without any off day, reported IANS.
Monsoon Session Preparations Underway
Earlier in August, it was reported that preparations were underway in the two Houses of Parliament for the Monsoon Session. This included the usage of the chambers and galleries of both the Houses, installation of display screens as well as a UV irradiation system to kill viruses.
“Work is in progress at fast pace for ensuring several additional installations in prescribed time, like four large display screens in the chamber of the House, another six small screens in four galleries of House, audio consoles in galleries, ultra-violet germicidal irradiation, special cables connecting two Houses for transmission of audio-visual signals, polycarbonate sheet separating Official Gallery from chamber of the House," the Upper House secretariat had said on 16 August.
The upcoming Monsoon Session will see Parliament assembling for the first time after the lockdown was imposed across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(With inputs from New Indian Express and IANS)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.