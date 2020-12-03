‘Panga Matt Lo’: Khali Joins Farmers’ Protest, Asks Govt to Listen
Wrestler and WWE star joined the long list of celebrities to extend support to the farmers’ protest.
Wrestler and WWE star joined the long list of celebrities to extend support to the farmers’ protest against the new farm laws, saying that it will get difficult to deal with the farmers from Punjab and Haryana if the laws aren’t repealed.
In a video statement on Instagram, Khali said that the government mustn’t mess with the farmers.
“They will buy the crop for Rs 2 and sell it for Rs 200. The laws will also affect daily wage labourers and roadside vendors. I will appeal to everyone to support the farmers so that the Centre is forced to accept their demands,” he said in Hindi.
“Panga matt lo (don’t mess with us) or it will be tough for the Centre to deal with the farmers from Haryana and Punjab” he added.
Several celebrities from Punjab have come out in support of the farmers who are protesting against the farm laws in and around the national capital.
The Centre on Thursday, 3 December, met the representatives for farmers’ unions who are protesting in and around the national capital against the new farm laws, even as the government remained hopeful of the outcome.
A group of more than 34 farmer leaders put out a five-point set of demands that seeks to frame a specific law on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and end the punishment provision for stubble burning., among other demands.
