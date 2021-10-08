Pandora Papers: After Selling Ranbaxy Stake, Ex-Owners Opened 2 Offshore Firms

On 2 January 2009, Clonberg Holdings and Forthill International were registered in the British Virgin Islands through "Aleman, Cordero, Galindo & Lee Trust (BVI) Limited". As of May 2018, Forthill had issued 48.5 lakh shares, while Clonberg had issued 44.5 lakh shares.

Clonberg Holdings' shareholders included Malvinder Singh, his wife Japna and their three daughters, while Shivinder Singh, his wife Aditi and their four children were shareholders of Forthill International.

Clonberg was initially authorised to issue only 50,000 shares but issued 44.5 lakh shares of $1 each. Meanwhile, Forthill's share capital was increased up to 48.5 lakh shares, reported The Indian Express.

Clonberg owned one apartment and three parking spaces at Embassy Court in London, with an approximate minimum current value of £7.4 million.

Forthill had an apartment, two storage and parking spaces in Embassy Court as well, which are approximately valued at £6.6 million.

In October 2019, the Economic Offences Wing had arrested the two brothers for allegedly causing losses close to Rs 2,397 crore to Religare Finvest Ltd, a subsidiary of Religare Enterprises Ltd.

Later on 12 December 2019, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Shivinder Singh and others in a money laundering case.