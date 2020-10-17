Palghar Case: Arnab Goswami to Appear Before Police on 24 October

The Mumbai police had earlier served a showcause notice to Goswami and asked him why preventive action should not be taken against him with regards to the two cases.

The notice by the Executive Magistrate asked Arnab Goswami to show reasons for not directing him to furnish a bond of Rs 10 lakh for the duration of one year, reported Live Law. This means that he would have to pay a penalty of Rs 10 lakh if he violated the bond. Apart from this, Goswami will also reportedly have to bring along a guarantor who is “well-known in society and who can control his behaviour”.