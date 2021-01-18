‘False Flag Ops’: Pak Slams Modi Govt After Arnab WhatsApp Chats

The purported WhatsApp chats of Goswami are part of the supplementary charge sheet filed by the Mumbai Police in the fake TRP scam case.

There are around 500 pages of WhatsApp conversations from former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) CEO Partho Dasgupta’s phone annexed with the charge sheet, including alleged conversations with Goswami.

On 14 February 2019, a terrorist attack on a CRPF convoy near Pulwama led to the deaths of 40 military personnel. In alleged texts to Dasgupta on the day, Goswami first purportedly mentions that his channel was “20 min ahead on the biggest terrorist attack of the year in Kashmir”.

He then appears to go on to say, with regard to his channel’s coverage: “This attack we have won like crazy”.