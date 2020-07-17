Pakistan Offers Third Consular Access to Kulbhushan Jadhav: Report
MEA claimed that Indian officers were not given unconditional access to Jadhav during second consular meet.
Pakistan has offered third consular access to India for Kulbhushan Jadhav, reported news agency ANI, quoting the neighbouring country’s local media on Friday, 17 July.
A note verbale has been sent meeting India's demand to not have a security personnel during the meeting, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reportedly said.
After a second consular access given to Jadhav by Pakistan on Thursday, India hit back saying the Indian officers were not given unimpeded, unhindered and unconditional access to the former Indian Navy officer currently in Pakistan’s custody.
In the second consular access to Jadhav, two consular officers of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad met Jadhav at 3 pm, Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
Pakistani officials with an “intimidating demeanour” were present in close proximity of Jadhav and consular officers despite the protests of the Indian side, the Ministry of External Affairs said.
(This is a developing story. The copy will be updated with more details. With inputs from ANI.)
