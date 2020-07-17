Pakistan Offers Third Consular Access to Kulbhushan Jadhav: Report

Pakistan has offered third consular access to India for Kulbhushan Jadhav, reported news agency ANI, quoting the neighbouring country’s local media on Friday, 17 July.

A note verbale has been sent meeting India's demand to not have a security personnel during the meeting, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reportedly said.

After a second consular access given to Jadhav by Pakistan on Thursday, India hit back saying the Indian officers were not given unimpeded, unhindered and unconditional access to the former Indian Navy officer currently in Pakistan’s custody.