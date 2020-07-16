Kulbhushan Jadhav Granted Second Consular Access in Pakistan

Indian citizen Kulbhushan Jadhav, currently in the custody of Pakistan on charges of being a spy, was granted second consular access on Thursday, 16 July.

In the second consular access to Jadhav, two consular officers of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad met Jadhav at 3 pm, ANI reported quoting Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Pakistan provided second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav at the Indian request today. Two consular officers of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad were provided unimpeded and uninterrupted consular access to Jadhav at 1500 hrs,” a statement issued by them said.

The development comes just days before the 20 July deadline for Jadhav to file the review petition for reconsideration of his death sentence and conviction.

Pakistan’s Additional Attorney General Ahmed Irfan on 8 July had announced that Jadhav has refused to file a petition for review.