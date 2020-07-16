Kulbhushan Jadhav Granted Second Consular Access in Pakistan
The development comes just days before the 20 July deadline for Jadhav to file the review petition.
Indian citizen Kulbhushan Jadhav, currently in the custody of Pakistan on charges of being a spy, was granted second consular access on Thursday, 16 July.
In the second consular access to Jadhav, two consular officers of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad met Jadhav at 3 pm, ANI reported quoting Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
“Pakistan provided second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav at the Indian request today. Two consular officers of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad were provided unimpeded and uninterrupted consular access to Jadhav at 1500 hrs,” a statement issued by them said.
The development comes just days before the 20 July deadline for Jadhav to file the review petition for reconsideration of his death sentence and conviction.
Pakistan’s Additional Attorney General Ahmed Irfan on 8 July had announced that Jadhav has refused to file a petition for review.
India had slammed Pakistan’s claims and called them “a farce that has been in play for the last four years”. India alleged that Jadhav has been coerced into not filing a review petition against his conviction.
Previously, Jadhav was granted consular access in September 2019, after the directions of the Intenational Court of Justice (ICJ).
Jadhav, a retired naval officer, was arrested by Pakistan on 3 March 2016 and accused of being an Indian spy and a terrorist. He was tried by a military court, convicted and sentenced to death in early 2017. India took Pakistan to the ICJ over the case.
“We have been pursuing through diplomatic channels full and effective implementation of the ICJ judgment in the case of Kulbushan Jadhav. The media statement made by Pakistan today in the case seeks to mask its continuing reticence to implement ICJ judgment in letter and spirit,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said on 8 July.
