Pakistan Asked Davinder Singh to Establish ‘Contact’ in MEA: NIA

The 3,064-page NIA charge sheet, filed before a Jammu court, accuses Davinder Singh of having been in constant contact with his handlers in the Pakistan High Commission. The handlers have, reportedly, since been repatriated to Islamabad.

According to the charge sheet, Singh had his Pakistan High Commission’s contact on his phone as ‘Pak Bhai’. Once Singh had allegedly committed himself to Hizbul Mujahideen, his Pakistani handler had asked him to set up a contact in the MEA, with purposes of espionage.

The NIA also, however, said that Singh wasn’t able to make any progress in the purported plan by the Pakistani embassy officials.