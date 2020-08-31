Pakistan Asked Davinder Singh to Establish ‘Contact’ in MEA: NIA
The NIA also, however, said that Singh wasn’t able to make any progress in the purported plan.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA), in its charge sheet, has accused suspended Jammu and Kashmir cop Davinder Singh of being tasked by his Pakistani handler to establish a “contact” in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), reported news agency PTI. According to the report, Singh was charge-sheeted by the NIA for providing support to Hizbul Mujahideen, a banned terror organisation.
WHAT DOES THE CHARGE SHEET SAY?
The 3,064-page NIA charge sheet, filed before a Jammu court, accuses Davinder Singh of having been in constant contact with his handlers in the Pakistan High Commission. The handlers have, reportedly, since been repatriated to Islamabad.
According to the charge sheet, Singh had his Pakistan High Commission’s contact on his phone as ‘Pak Bhai’. Once Singh had allegedly committed himself to Hizbul Mujahideen, his Pakistani handler had asked him to set up a contact in the MEA, with purposes of espionage.
The NIA also, however, said that Singh wasn’t able to make any progress in the purported plan by the Pakistani embassy officials.
MORE ABOUT THE CHARGE SHEET
The charge sheet has been filed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code against Singh, who was stationed in the sensitive anti-hijacking unit of Jammu and Kashmir police, reported PTI.
The NIA has alleged in the charge sheet that “the Pakistani establishment has been devising all possible ways and means to fund, arm and sustain the terrorist activities of the banned terrorist organization Hizbul Mujahideen.”
BACKGROUND
Senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh was suspended in January, as it emerged that he had sheltered three terrorists, arrested along with him, at his residence right next to the Army's XV corps headquarters at Badami Bagh cantonment, officials said.
The DSP was deemed to have been suspended after having completed 48 hours in police custody, they said quoting service rules.
(With inputs from PTI.)
