Pak PM Imran Khan Slams Modi for 'Continuing Silence' on Haridwar Hate Speech

He said that the religious minorities in India "have been targeted with impunity by Hindutva groups," and argued that "the extremist agenda of the Modi govt is a real and present threat to peace in our region."

The hate-speech conclave that Khan was referring to included several statements that hinted at the mass murder of minorities.

For example, Annapurna Maa, the general secretary of Hindu Mahasabha, had said, "If you want to finish them off, then kill them... We need 100 soldiers who can kill 20 lakh of them to win this."

Anand Swaroop Maharaj, the president of the Shankaracharya Council who also spoke at the event, had said, "If the governments do not listen to our demand (He means the establishment of a Hindu Rashtra through violence against minorities), we will wage a war far scarier than the 1857 revolt."