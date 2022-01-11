Pak PM Imran Khan Slams Modi for 'Continuing Silence' on Haridwar Hate Speech
He went on to say that "the extremist agenda of the Modi govt is a real and present threat to peace in our region."
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, in two tweets, has spoken against his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi's 'silence' on last month's three-day hate speech conference organised by Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand in Haridwar, where open calls were made for the genocide of minority communities in India.
Urging the international community to take note of the event and act accordingly, Khan went on to tweet that the "continuing silence of Modi govt on the call at an extremist Hindutva summit in December for genocide of minorities in India, especially the 200 million Muslim community, begs the question whether the BJP govt supports this call."
He said that the religious minorities in India "have been targeted with impunity by Hindutva groups," and argued that "the extremist agenda of the Modi govt is a real and present threat to peace in our region."
The hate-speech conclave that Khan was referring to included several statements that hinted at the mass murder of minorities.
For example, Annapurna Maa, the general secretary of Hindu Mahasabha, had said, "If you want to finish them off, then kill them... We need 100 soldiers who can kill 20 lakh of them to win this."
Anand Swaroop Maharaj, the president of the Shankaracharya Council who also spoke at the event, had said, "If the governments do not listen to our demand (He means the establishment of a Hindu Rashtra through violence against minorities), we will wage a war far scarier than the 1857 revolt."
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.