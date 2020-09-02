GDP Drop Will Push Millions Into Poverty: Chidambaram To The Quint

Speaking to The Quint's Editorial Director Sanjay Pugalia, Chidambaram said that the Modi government’s mismanagement of the pandemic and the economy has plunged millions into poverty.

The former finance minister said “among the large economies, the worst affected is United States, the second worst affected is India, other large economies like China, Japan, France, Germany, UK, in top seven or eight, have been able to contain the damage to a single digit number, only one of them maybe in double digit number”.

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) dropped by 23.9% in the first quarter of FY 2020-21, revealing the extent of damage the pandemic has caused to the country’s economy.