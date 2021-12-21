Two Days On, No Murder Charge in Kapurthala Killing Over Alleged Sacrilege

SP Kapurthala Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh told the daily that the lynching case will be probed under the same FIR registered on the basis of Amarjit Singh's complaint on Sunday. For now, the FIR has been filed under Section 295 (a) (hurting religious sentiments) of the IPC.

Khakh added that the police is prioritising establishing the deceased's identity within 72 hours, for the purpose of undertaking a postmortem examination for conducting his last rites, The Indian Express reported.

Earlier, speaking on murder charges, the Inspector General of Police, Jalandhar was also quoted as saying by ANI: