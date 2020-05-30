At least 206 frontline workers at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi have tested positive for COVID-19 since 1 February. The tally crossed 200 after 11 healthcare workers tested positive on Friday, 29 May, reported news agency PTI.This includes two faculty members, ten resident doctors, 26 nurses, nine technicians, five mess workers, 49 hospital attendants, 34 sanitation workers, and 69 security guards, an AIIMS official told PTI.Out of this, more than 150 healthcare staffers have recovered and joined back duties, PTI reported quoting AIIMS Medical Superintendent Dr DK Sharma.Doctors Battling COVID-19 in J&K Face Insults, Assault by Police“We are taking all precautionary and safety measures for our healthcare workers at the institute. The moment any healthcare worker tests positive, we immediately isolate him or her and initiate the process of contact tracing.”Dr DK Sharma, AIIMS Medical Superintendent to PTIOn 24 May, a senior doctor at AIIMS died of COVID-19. Before that, a mess worker at AIIMS died of the coronavirus, as the hostel had not allegedly taken precautionary measures. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.