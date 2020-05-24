A senior doctor at Delhi's All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) died of COVID-19 on Saturday, 23 May.Dr Jitendra Nath Pande, 78, was the director of the pulmonology department at the hospital, which has been treating patients for coronavirus, reported PTI.After showing mild symptoms, Dr Pande and his wife had tested positive for the infection on Tuesday."We were following him up regularly. He said he was improving. Yesterday, he had his dinner and went off to sleep and then died possibly because of an acute cardiac event," AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria told PTI.COVID-19 Heroes: Doctors Spread Positivity With ‘Song of Hope’The news comes a day after a mess worker at AIIMS died of coronavirus, as the hostel had not allegedly taken precautionary measures.There are several allegations that many doctors and health workers have been infected with coronavirus in Delhi.“Knowledge and humility can coexist and Dr Pande was an epitome of that. He was an excellent human being and it is a great loss to the medical fraternity. AIIMS family will miss him the most because he joined AIIMS as an MBBS student and retired as the head of the Department of Medicine,” Dr Guleria told LiveMint.Delhi has so far reported 12,319 coronavirus cases, including 208 deaths.‘Have a Pass, Let Me Work’: Doc Stranded in Delhi Containment ZoneChief Minister Arvind Kejriwal paid his tribute by tweeting, “Heartfelt condolences to Dr Pande's family. He retired from AIIMS after a long career of service but continued to work in another hospital until his unfortunate demise this week due to corona. Delhi salutes you sir. RIP.”Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Group, also conveyed her condolences. “Deeply saddened to hear that today COVID-19 claimed its most illustrious victim, Dr JN Pande, Director and Professor of Pulmonology, AIIMS, New Delhi. A stalwart of the medical world, his work in pulmonology will continue to ensure better health for many. My Condolences to his family,” she tweeted.Several others tweeted conveying their condolences and remembered him for all his good work.‘Undertesting, Misreporting of Data’: Bengali Docs Write to Mamata We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.