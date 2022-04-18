Over 150 Booked in MP's Neemuch After Sloganeering Against Narottam Mishra

Over 150 people were booked by the Madhya Pradesh Police after slogans were raised against the state's Home Minister Narottam Mishra in Neemuch on Friday, 15 April.

On Friday, provocative slogans were allegedly raised against the police, the state's home minister, and the chief minister, terming the police action on the violence in Khargone as biased. The protesters also allegedly called Mishra a 'terrorist' during the protest.

"We've registered a case against 11 identified and unknown persons in the matter," SP Neemuch Suraj Verma told reporters. The case has been filed against the accused for violating the state administration-imposed curfew, and has been registered under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).