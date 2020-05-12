The second phase of ‘Vande Bharat’ Mission will be launched from 16-22 May. It will bring back Indians from 31 countries and 149 flights including feeder flights will be deployed for it, ANI stated quoting sources on Tuesday, 12 May.The flights will be deployed from US, UAE, Canada, Saudi Arabia, UK, Australia, Ireland, Singapore, Phillippines and Qatar to name a few countries.(Catch all live updates on coronavirus here).The state which will receive 31 of these international flights is Kerala, followed by Delhi which will witness 22 such flights.Among the neighbouring countries, there will be one flight from Nepal to Delhi, and one from Bangladesh to Jammu and Kashmir as well.In the biggest-ever repatriation mission since the Gulf war, the government has also deployed naval ships to bring back Indians.As per the first phase of Vande Bharat Mission, stranded Indians from US, UK, Malaysia, Philippines have been brought back to India. The first phase was scheduled from 7-14 May.Joint Secretary, Home Ministry Punya Srivastava on 11 May said that around 4,000 Indians have been brought back by 23 flights under the mission till now.Repatriation of Indians from abroad have been taking place under 'Vande Bharat Mission’, first phase of which started a mission to bring back over 14,000 stranded Indians via 64 relief flights.First Air India Flights From Dubai & Abu Dhabi Land in Kerala We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.