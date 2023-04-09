Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Dhawan Moves to First, Tripathy Climbs to Ninth

Shikhar Dhawan, the Punjab captain though made the biggest movement in the table and is now ranked number one in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race. He scored 99 runs in Sunday's match and now has a total of 225 runs to his name.

He is followed by Ruturaj Gaikwad in the second position in the Orange Cap race with 189 runs and David Warner trails behind in the third position with 158 runs.

Jos Buttler with 152 runs and Kyle Mayers with 139 runs occupy the fourth and fifth positions in the Orange Cap race of the Indian Premier League 2023.